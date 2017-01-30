Home»Breaking News»world

Man invovled in Brussels bombing charged over Paris terror attacks

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:01 pm

A man involved in the Brussels airport bombing last March has now been charged over the Paris terror attacks.

Mohamed Abrini became known as 'the man in the hat' before being arrested by Belgian authorities last year.

It has been revealed this morning he was briefly handed over to French investigators to be questioned over what happened in 2015.

Sky's Europe Correspondent Mark Stone says they knew he had links to Paris: "Two days before the Paris attacks he was caught in CCTV footage with Saleh Abdusalem, one of the Paris attackers.

"More than that though, Saleh Abdusalem and Mohamed Abrini both grew up together in the same suburb of Brussels."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mohamed abrini, brussels, march, paris,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man arrested after woman's body found in car outside UK supermarket

Theresa May to meet with leaders of NI, Scotland and Wales

US immigration restriction 'not a Muslim ban', Donald Trump says

One million people have signed a petition for Donald Trump's visit to UK to be cancelled


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 