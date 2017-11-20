Home»Breaking News»world

Man held in Germany over objects stolen from John Lennon’s estate

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 01:32 pm

German police have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries.

Berlin police said the 58-year-old suspect, whom they did not identify, was arrested in the German capital today.

They said another suspect lives in Turkey and is currently "not available" for law enforcement authorities, without elaborating.

Police said in a statement that the objects, including diaries written by the late Beatle, were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006.

They reappeared in Berlin, and authorities this year launched an investigation of suspected fraud and handling stolen goods and the objects were seized.


