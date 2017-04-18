Man gets 25 years over 1979 case of missing New York boy Etan Patz

A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after being convicted of killing a six-year-old boy who ended up at the heart of one of America's most influential missing child cases.

It is almost four decades since Etan Patz set out for school in Manhattan, New York, and disappeared, becoming one of the first missing children to be pictured on milk cartons.

Pedro Hernandez's sentencing was the culmination of a long quest to hold someone criminally accountable in a case that affected police practices, parenting and the nation's consciousness of missing children.

A judge sentenced Hernandez to 25 years to life in prison, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until he has served the 25 years.

Hernandez had no visible reaction to the sentence.

Etan's parents, Stanley and Julie Patz, attended the sentencing and said they will "never forgive" Hernandez for what he did.

"Pedro Hernandez, after all these years we finally know what dark secret you had locked in your heart," Mr Patz said.

"The god you pray to will never forgive you. You are the monster in your nightmares, and you'll join your father in hell."

Hernandez did not look at them.

Defence lawyer Harvey Fishbein said Hernandez was reluctant to stand up in court and speak but had two things he wanted him to say: He wanted to express deep sympathies for the Patz family, but he also wanted to make sure it was clear he is an innocent man and had nothing to do with Etan's disappearance.

Hernandez was a teenager working at a convenience shop in Etan's Manhattan neighbourhood when the boy vanished in 1979, on the first day he was allowed to walk alone to his school bus stop.

Hernandez, who is from Maple Shade, New Jersey, confessed to choking Etan.

But his lawyers have said he is mentally ill and his confession was false, and they have vowed to appeal against his conviction.

Etan's case contributed to an era of fear among American families, making anxious parents more protective of children who many once allowed to roam and play unsupervised in their neighbourhoods.

His own parents' advocacy helped to establish a national missing children hotline and to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to share information about such cases.

The May 25 anniversary of his disappearance became National Missing Children's Day.

From the start, the six-year-old's case spurred a huge manhunt and an enduring, far-flung investigation.

But no trace of him has ever been found.

A civil court declared him dead in 2001.

Hernandez, now 56, did not become a suspect until police got a 2012 tip that he had made remarks many years before about having killed a child in New York.

Hernandez then confessed to police, saying he had lured Etan into the store's basement by promising a soft drink, then choked him because "something just took over me".

He said he put Etan, still alive, in a box and left it with kerbside rubbish.

"I'm being honest. I feel bad what I did," Hernandez said in a recorded statement.

His lawyers said he confessed falsely because of a mental illness that makes him confuse reality with imagination.

He also has a very low IQ.

The defence also pointed to another suspect, a convicted child molester whom some investigators and prosecutors - and even Etan's parents - pursued for years.

That man made incriminating statements to authorities years ago about Etan but denied killing him and has since insisted he was not involved in the boy's disappearance.

He was never charged.

Hernandez's February conviction came in a retrial.

His first trial ended in a jury deadlock in 2015.

