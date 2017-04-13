Man dies after 'inflicting serious injuries on himself' in street

A man has died after inflicting serious injuries on himself in a street in the centre of Glasgow, police said.

The incident in the St Vincent Street and West Nile Street area, which prompted a large police response, followed an assault on another man, it has emerged.

Police Scotland was alerted to the scene shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

A number of police units and the ambulance service rushed to the area and the normally busy zone was sealed off to traffic.

Police confirmed later: "Around 4.05pm, an assault took place in St Vincent Street, Glasgow.

"The suspect made his way on foot towards West Nile Street where he then inflicted serious injuries upon himself.

"Officers attended and the incident was very quickly contained."

The man, reported to be in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Reports have told of witnesses seeing a man with two knives and an axe at the scene, and pools of blood on the road.

The police spokesman went on: "This was a contained and isolated incident.

"Inquiries continue, however there are no other persons sought in relation to the incident."

It is understood the incident was not terror-related.

PA