Man dies after being pulled from sea in UK

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:29 pm

A 29-year-old man has died after being pulled from the sea following a late-night search off Brighton beach.

Emergency services were alerted after the man went into the sea at Kings Road Arches at 11.40pm on Sunday.

The alarm was raised by a woman who had gone into the water in a bid to help him.

A major air and sea search was launched around Brighton Palace Pier by the UK Coastguard involving police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, the ambulance service, Brighton and Shoreham RNLI lifeboats, the Coastguard helicopter and the mobile Coastguard rescue units.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "The 29-year-old man was pulled from the water by the Coastguard rescue unit and paramedics at 1.38am and given CPR.

"He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, but was sadly pronounced dead.

"A woman who was with the man was checked over by ambulance paramedics after she also went into the water to help him, but managed to get out and raise the alarm."

