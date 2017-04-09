Home»Breaking News»world

Man dies after being hit by night bus on Oxford Street

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 11:35 am

A man has died after being hit by a night bus on London's Oxford Street.

The collision happened at the junction with Harewood Place on the busy street at around 2am on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but the pedestrian, in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.04am.

The driver of the route N98 bus stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

The victim's next of kin have not been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8543 5157.

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS london, night bus,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

A store in Stockholm that was hit in the truck attack has apologised for 'damaged goods' sale

British father killed in Stockholm terror attack was 'talented and caring'

Latest: Stockholm truck attack suspect was facing deportation

French tourist killed in hot air balloon accident in Turkey


Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 