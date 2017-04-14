Home»Breaking News»world

Man dead and three injured in 'targeted' shooting on Atlanta train

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 06:50 am

One man has died after being shot on a train in Atlanta, while three other victims are being treated in hospital.

A suspect in his 30s is in custody after the incident at the West Lake public transit station at about 4.30pm local time on Thursday.

Police said the shooting of the man appears to be a "targeted, isolated incident".

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police Chief Wanda Dunham said that Zachariah Hunnicutt was fatally shot and three other passengers were wounded.

She said MARTA officers caught the suspect at the West Lake station.

Ms Dunham said the agency will increase the number at officers across the transit system beginning on Friday

The three people hurt in the shooting were in hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

- AP

