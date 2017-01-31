Home»Breaking News»world

Man charged with six counts of murder over Canadian mosque shooting

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 06:07 am

Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Bissonnette has also been charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at a mosque late on Sunday.

Quebec police had earlier said that a second man arrested following the attack was now being treated as a witness.

Six people, ranging in age from 35 to 65, were killed in the shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, while five were in critical condition and 12 others suffered minor injuries.

The six people who died have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Bissonnette has made a brief court appearance at which he did not enter a plea.

He appeared in a white prisoner jumpsuit, and stared at his feet and fidgeted during the hearing.

His next court date is February 21.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS quebec, canada, shooting,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sixth person dead after car drives through crowd in Melbourne

Fact check: Donald Trump's claims over travel ban

All five London Premier League clubs involved sex abuse investigation

Austrian government agrees to ban full-face veils in public


Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 