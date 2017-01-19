Man 'attacked wife after dream she was cheating'

A Pennsylvania man tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him, police said.

Police in Archibald said 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up convinced that his wife was unfaithful.

He attacked, choked and threatened to kill her, officers said, until his teenage daughter intervened and tried to call police. He then attacked the daughter, police said.

Police said the girl was able to escape and run to neighbours for help. A neighbour then helped pull Rudalavage off his wife, who was treated for bruises and other injuries to her face, head and neck, officers added.

Rudalavage is in jail on attempted homicide and other charges.

- AP