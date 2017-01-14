Home»Breaking News»world

Man arrested over brother's death in New Year's Day fire at family home

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 08:43 am

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his brother and the alleged attempted murder of his parents and his brother's girlfriend in Scotland.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in a fire at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

His partner Rebecca Williams, 24, was rescued from the house but remains in hospital, while his parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives launched a major investigation and said on Friday that they were "following a definite line of inquiry".

A 26-year-old man, understood to be Blair Logan, has now been arrested over the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man and the alleged attempted murder of a 24-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on January 1 2017 in Achray Place, Milngavie.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow initially in a critical condition. She is now said to be in a stable condition.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This tweet might be our fave ever pic of Palmerston, the Foreign Office's cat

Masked gang threaten family before stealing cash and jewellery

Serbia asks Hungary for ice-breakers to clear Danube

Islamic State launches 'worst attack in year' on besieged Syrian city


Lifestyle

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

Movie Reviews: La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Live by Night

Your guide to returning unwanted Christmas gifts and sale items

When U2 found what they were looking for

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 