Home»Breaking News»world

Man arrested in St Petersburg subway bombing probe

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 06:35 pm

A suspected organiser of the St Petersburg subway suicide bombing that killed 14 passengers has been arrested.

Russia's Federal Security Service said the suspect was arrested in Odintsovo, a city just outside Moscow. It said the suspect was armed with a pistol and is of central Asian origin.

The bomber in the April 3 blast was from Kyrgyzstan. The impoverished, predominantly Muslim countries in central Asia are seen as fertile ground for Islamic extremists and thousands of their citizens are believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

The FSB said the man arrested on Monday is believed to have helped prepare the suicide bomber.

At least eight other people have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS st petersburg, bombing.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Prince Harry reveals decades-long struggle to confront grief over mother's death

Former South Korean leader faces trial

Unit formed to prevent drones delivering contraband to UK prisons

At least 12 clubbers treated for burns from noxious substance in London nightclub


Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 