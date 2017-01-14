Home»Breaking News»world

Man, 95, attacked after intruder climbs through bedroom window

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 11:49 am

A 95-year-old man was assaulted in his own home in England when an intruder climbed through his bedroom window while he was asleep.

The offender woke the pensioner then pushed him, causing him to bang his head on the floor, before looking round the house and leaving through the window, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detective Constable Nichola Chapman said: "This was a heartless attack on a vulnerable man who, fortunately wasn't seriously injured, but he was understandably extremely distressed."

Police have launched an investigation into the Oldham incident, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The offender, who burgled the property on Rochdale Road in Shaw on Friday January 6, is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 8ins, of slim build and with short or medium length brown hair.

He was wearing dark clothing, a hooded top and trainers, and spoke with a local accent.

Ms Chapman added: "It is not clear if the offender stole anything, but this does not detract from the fact that an elderly man was targeted in his own home and I would urge you to come forward if you have any information."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1343 of 6/1/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

