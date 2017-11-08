Home»Breaking News»world

Male politician who joked about Women’s March defeated by female candidate

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 05:56 pm

A New Jersey politician who shared a meme on Facebook during January’s Women’s March in Washington asking whether the protest would be "over in time for them to cook dinner" is eating his words after election defeat.

A woman who was angered by Republican John Carman’s remarks defeated his bid for a second term as an Atlantic County freeholder.

Democrat Ashley Bennett is a first-time candidate. The 32-year-old Egg Harbour Township resident works as a psychiatric emergency screener in the crisis department at Cape Regional Hospital.

Mr Carman said the meme was "a bad choice" but said the women in his life were "strong and confident" enough to not be offended by his joke.

He apologised a few days later.

He later drew more criticism for wearing a confederate flag patch.


KEYWORDS

US electionsNew JerseyWomens March

Related Articles

Virginia rejects 'Trumpism' as Democrats score major victories in US elections

Dalai Lama tells Irish audience the developed world is in crisis

Rohingya rebels declare truce as conditions deteriorate at refugee camps

Afghan ambassador gives Donald Trump '10 out of 10' for strategy speech

More in this Section

Prince Charles ’should register financial interests to prevent secrecy’, warns royal financial expert

Virginia rejects 'Trumpism' as Democrats score major victories in US elections

Nasa’s Juno spacecraft has delivered a fresh batch of spectacular Jupiter photos

Protesters block roads and trains amid general strike in Catalonia


Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »