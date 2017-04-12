Home»Breaking News»world

Malaysia may have compromised Kim Jong Nam case, lawyer says

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 03:51 pm

A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother says that Malaysia has potentially compromised the case.

Gooi Soon Seng is representing Siti Aisyah, an Indonesian woman who has been charged with murder after the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport in February.

Ms Siti's lawyer said that his client was duped into thinking she was playing a harmless prank on an unsuspecting traveller.

He also said the North Korean man who allegedly recruited her was allowed to leave the country in March, after Malaysia struck a surprise deal with North Korea.

A Vietnamese woman has also been charged with murder in the case.

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS malaysia, north korea, kim jong nam,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Terminally ill man wins right to challenge assisted dying law

Melania Trump accepts damages and apology over Mail report about her past

Tillerson and Lavrov open tense meeting in Moscow

Police investigating 'in all directions' after explosions near Borussia Dortmund team bus


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 