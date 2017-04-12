Malaysia may have compromised Kim Jong Nam case, lawyer says

A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother says that Malaysia has potentially compromised the case.

Gooi Soon Seng is representing Siti Aisyah, an Indonesian woman who has been charged with murder after the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport in February.

Ms Siti's lawyer said that his client was duped into thinking she was playing a harmless prank on an unsuspecting traveller.

He also said the North Korean man who allegedly recruited her was allowed to leave the country in March, after Malaysia struck a surprise deal with North Korea.

A Vietnamese woman has also been charged with murder in the case.

PA