Malala Yousafzai becomes UN's youngest ever Messenger of Peace

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 01:20 pm

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been made a UN Messenger of Peace.

The 19-year-old student, who is preparing for her A-levels, will take the role with a special focus on girls' education.

Ms Yousafzai, who narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' rights to an education, is the youngest ever Messenger of Peace.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres designated the role to Ms Yousafzai at UN headquarters in New York and described her as a "symbol of perhaps the most important thing in the world, education for all".

Accepting the accolade, Ms Yousafzai said: "(Bringing change) starts with us and it should start now."

She added: "If you want to see your future bright, you have to start working now (and) not wait for anyone else."

Last month, Ms Yousafzai said she had received an offer to study politics, philosophy and economics at a UK university, conditional on achieving three As in her A-levels.

UN Messengers of Peace are selected from the fields of art, literature, science, entertainment, sports or other fields of public life.

Other messengers have included Muhammad Ali, George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder and Charlize Theron.

