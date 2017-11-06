Home»Breaking News»world

Madrid government compared to Franco regime

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 01:17 pm

The leader of the biggest party in Belgium’s government has said Spain’s governing Popular Party is increasingly harking back to the days of dictator Francisco Franco half a century ago.

N-VA leader Bart De Wever told VRT network today: "You know where the past of the Popular Party is, and ever more its present, and it is Franco, it is repression, it is jailing people because of their opinion, it is the use of violence against its citizens."

Mr De Wever himself is not a member of the centre-right government but he speaks for his party, which is key in the four-party coalition of Belgium’s prime minister Charles Michel.

Belgian judicial authorities will have to decide whether to extradite ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain.

Mr De Wever remained noncommittal on what his party would do if the courts decide to send him back.

Mr De Wever has called Mr Puigdemont "a friend".

"Firstly, it is a judicial decision, and we have to wait for it.

"So, if there is a decision we will assess the situation," Mr De Wever said.

"This is not a judicial conflict it is a political conflict. You solve it with dialogue."

AP


KEYWORDS

CataloniaFrancisco FrancoBart De WeverCarles Puigdemont

Related Articles

Catalan ex-president and former ministers get conditional freedom in Belgium

Catalonia’s referendum lacked democratic legitimacy

Local nationalism could eventually derail the EU

No politics involved in Carles Puigdemont arrest warrant, says Belgian minister

More in this Section

Following shock resignation, outgoing Lebanese prime minister meets with Saudi King

Robert Mugabe vice president seen as likely successor

Ofcom rules Fox News to be in breach of impartiality rules

Uber donates $5m to US sexual violence prevention groups


Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »