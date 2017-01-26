Home»Breaking News»world

Madeleine Albright ’ready to register as Muslim’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 01:53 pm

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright has said she is ready to register as Muslim in a show of solidarity.

Ms Albright tweeted: "I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity."

She added: "America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds."

During his election campaign, US president Donald Trump proposed a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering America, and at one point suggested Muslims already in the country should be required to register.

While those proposals evolved over time, Mr Trump did not explicitly take a Muslim ban off the table.

Ms Albright served under former president Bill Clinton. She did not say where or how she would register as a Muslim.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS madeleine albright, muslim,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Eight arrested in Austria over alleged Islamic State links

A 10-year-old boy got photobombed by a shark and it's pretty terrifying

All the key points from Donald Trump’s first interview as president

UK lawyer spared jail over Christmas party sex attack


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 