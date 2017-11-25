Home»Breaking News»world

Macron outlines plan to tackle violence against women in France

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 03:03 pm

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women.

Mr Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educate citizens on the issue, starting from nursery school.

He said in a speech marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women that 123 women died from violence in France last year.

Holding a moment of silence for them, he said: "It is time for shame to change camps."

The aim is to erase the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims.

