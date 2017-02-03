Home»Breaking News»world

Machete-wielding man shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' shot by soldier outside Louvre

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 09:39 am

Update 11am: The French Prime Minister says this morning's attack in Paris was 'terrorist in nature'.

Update 10am: Head of Paris police has confirmed that no explosives were found in the man's bag when searched.

The Louvre attacker was carrying two backpacks, but neither had explosives, police in Paris said.

The police chief of Paris said that the attacker wielded a machete and shouted "Allahu akhbar".

The soldier fired five shots and the attacker was seriously injured, including in the stomach, he said.

The soldier was also injured in the incident.

The Rue de Rivoli running alongside the museum was closed to traffic while trains were being pushed through the Palais Royal-Musee du Louvre metro station without stopping.

France was put under a state of emergency following terror attacks that claimed hundreds of lives in Paris and Nice.

The incident comes months before France elects a new president with incumbent Francois Hollande deciding not to seek a second term after his opinion poll ratings tanked during the state of emergency.

Earlier: A soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre in Paris, French police said.

The suspect was shot in the legs at the Louvre Museum.

He was carrying a suitcase, and bomb disposal experts have been called in.

The Guardian reports that the wounded man was wielding a knife and trying to enter the Louvre museum.

A police source has said that the man was attempting to enter the museum's underground shop with a suitcase.

The area has been evacuated.

