Lorry driver to face court today over M1 death crash

A lorry driver will appear in court today accused of multiple offences, including drink-driving, in connection with the M1 crash in which eight people died.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire, is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He will appear in custody at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

The other lorry driver, David Wagstaff, 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has also been charged in connection with the crash.

He is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Wagstaff is on bail to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on September 11.

Three passengers, including a five-year-old girl, were left fighting for their lives after the crash on Saturday involving two lorries and the minibus they were travelling in.

Six men and two women died when the three vehicles collided shortly before 3.15am on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Newport Pagnell, between junctions 15 and 14.

A fourth person was admitted to hospital with less severe injuries.

The minibus driver and owner of Nottingham-based ABC Travels, Cyriac Joseph, who was killed in the crash has been described as an "extraordinary father".

He had been taking a group of people from India to London from where they were due to start a tour of Europe.

Three other fatalities have been named as employees of IT company Wipro.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we confirm the passing away of three of our colleagues, Karthikeyan Ramasubramaniyam Pugalur, Rishi Rajeev Kumar, and Vivek Bhaskaran in a tragic road accident in the UK.

"Another colleague, Mano Ranjan Panneerselvam was critically injured in the accident and we are praying for his speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

"We will continue to provide all assistance to the families in this hour of grief."

