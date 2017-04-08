Home»Breaking News»world

Lorry driver charged over Poland train crash that left 18 hurt

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 09:22 pm

The driver of a lorry that was hit by a fast train at a railway crossing in Poland has been charged with causing a traffic catastrophe.

Lidia Sieradzka, from the Prosecutor's Office in Opole, said the driver could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

She named him as Tomasz Ch, 31, in line with Poland's privacy regulations.

She said 18 people were taken to hospital after the accident, seven with life-threatening injuries.

Ms Sieradzka said the driver apparently disregarded signs banning heavy loads from an unguarded railway crossing in the village of Schodnia and drove his loaded flat-bed truck across the tracks.

The vehicle got stuck on Friday and was hit by a Pendolino train carrying 300 passengers while the driver was away looking for help.

- AP

