Home»Breaking News»world

London station reopens after evacuation caused by exploding e-cigarette

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 10:11 pm

One of London's busiest rail stations has reopened after an exploding e-cigarette sparked a mass evacuation, the British Transport Police said.

Scores of rail passengers fled Euston station in panic on Tuesday evening after a "small contained explosion" believed to have been caused by an e-cigarette in a bag.

The BTP said those travelling should expect severe delays following the "security alert", which they were alerted to at around 7.40pm.

No-one was injured, police added.

BTP tweeted: "We hope everyone has a safe journey home after the e-cig incident at Euston and that #GBBO (Great British Bake Off) fans get home in time to catch up - #nospoilers."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Everything you need to know about the North Korean missile launch over Japan

Afghan air strike against Taliban kills 13 civilians

Surfer tells of lucky escape in Australia shark attack

Five killed in suicide bombing in Kabul


Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 