London man charged with voyeurism over camera hidden in Starbucks toilet

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 08:01 am

A man suspected of installing a hidden camera in a Starbucks toilet in the UK has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly capturing himself on film, police said.

Anthony Dines was arrested on Wednesday after detectives appealed for help in identifying a man caught on the camera.

The 31-year-old from Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, was charged on Saturday with four counts of voyeurism, Scotland Yard said.

A camera was seized by police in a Starbucks in Vauxhall, south London, close to the headquarters of MI6, after a member of the public discovered it in a ceiling grate.

Police believe it had been in place for up to three to four weeks.

Dines has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Monday.


