London explosion sees man suffer serious burns and injures police officer

A man suffered serious burns and a police officer was injured in an explosion at a residential property.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended an address in Stapleton Hall Road, near Finsbury Park, north-east London, following a "localised explosion" at around midday on Wednesday.

Some 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were at the scene of the explosion, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The basement of the terraced house, part of the ground floor and a shed in the rear garden were ablaze.

Three patients were assessed by London Ambulance Service, two of whom were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A hazardous area response team and an air ambulance were also dispatched.

Scotland Yard said: "Officers attended the location and, as they arrived at around midday, there was a localised explosion within the property.

"At this early stage, police are aware of two people injured. One man has sustained serious burns and a police officer sustained an arm injury. We await further details."

It is understood that bailiffs were at the property, the force said.

The LFB said one person left the house before crews arrived.

The address has been evacuated and neighbouring properties are not believed to be affected, the Metropolitan Police said.

Lindsey Masters, who lives nearby, said she could see smoke around a house, and that part of the road had been closed off to cars and pedestrians between the intersecting Granville Road and Albany Road.

Police told her it was likely to remain closed for the rest of the day, the 33-year-old said.

The incident, which is not being treated as terrorism-related, is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.