Local mayor corrects Trump campaign manager's reference to non-existent 'Bowling Green Massacre'

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 07:31 pm

The city of Bowling Green in Kentucky has been at the centre of the news because of a non-existent massacre Kellyanne Conway claimed happened there.

Now the mayor has had his say – and it seems he was in forgiving mood.

Yes, according to Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, Conway, one of Donald Trump’s key advisers, simply misspoke.

It’s a pretty big bit of misspeaking though. Conway claimed in an interview with MSNBC: “Two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn’t get covered.”

Of course, the Bowling Green massacre never happened.

Conway, famous for coining the phrase “alternative facts” in an interview about the inauguration crowds, later said she had meant to refer to two Iraqi refugees who had been arrested in the city in 2011 – not, incidentally, related to any attack in the US.

While the mayor of Bowling Green didn’t see it as a big deal, not everybody was so forgiving.

The claim came as the Trump administration continues to take criticism for its travel ban, focusing on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

As for Conway herself, she chose to tell everyone that she was rising above it.

Stay classy, Kellyanne.

