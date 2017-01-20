Update 3pm: The Trumps and Obamas have met on the steps of the White House, following the church service attended earlier by the Trumps.

Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington. Picture: AP

Earlier:

Donald Trump declared "the work begins" as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Washington DC to welcome - or oppose - his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. Picture: AP

The tycoon-turned-politician took to Twitter yet again to send an early morning message to a nation bitterly divided by his election victory.

Mr Trump has pledged to unify America as he prepares to be sworn in amid plans for widespread protests and a boycott by dozens of politicians.

Donald Trump speaks at a pre-inaugural event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Picture: AP

He will address hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington and millions watching around the world in his first presidential speech.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Thousands of Trump supporters, many wearing hats declaring Make America Great Again, made the journey to the federal capital.

But legions of protesters also descended on the city, where a massive security operation was launched, including a heavily-guarded perimeter around the US Capitol building where Mr Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Protesters gathered outside Union Station waved placards which read "unity against racist Trump" and chanted "the people united will never be defeated".

Scott Williams, from protest group J20 Resist, said: "We planned this protest before the election because no matter who won ... movements like this and Black Lives Matter are the only future."

Demonstrators clashed with police outside a pro-Trump rally in Washington on Thursday night, while one group, DisruptJ20, has said it will try to shut down or cause delays at security checkpoints at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of his inauguration, Mr Trump told supporters: "We're going to unify our country. We're going to make American great for all our people. We're going to do things that haven't been done for our country for many, many decades. It's going to change."

After forecasters predicted rain in Washington DC on Friday, Mr Trump added: "I don't care frankly if it's going to be beautiful or if it's going to rain like crazy. It makes no difference to me. I have a feeling it's going to be beautiful."

Mr Trump is reportedly drafting a relatively short inaugural speech with the help of Stephen Miller, his incoming senior White House adviser for policy.

Hillary Clinton is listed to attend the inauguration ceremony with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, despite her bitterly fought election loss. President Barack Obama and former president George W Bush will also attend.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who was the first British politician to meet Mr Trump after his election victory, has travelled to Washington for the ceremony.

Some 65 Democratic Congress members have said they will boycott Mr Trump's inauguration following his row with congressman John Lewis.

Mr Lewis called Mr Trump's victory illegitimate because of Russia's alleged interference in the election, prompting the president-elect to brand the civil rights activist as "all talk, talk, talk - no action or results".

Mr Trump will take part in the presidential procession and parade after he is sworn as president, before attending the inaugural ball at the Walter E Washington Convention Centre later that evening.

On Saturday, celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Amy Schumer and Patricia Arquette have said they will attend a women's march on Washington which is expected to attract 200,000 people.

Mr Trump has said he will not start attending to presidential duties until Monday.