Listing cargo ship towed to safety in Southampton

Thursday, December 28, 2017

A Russian cargo ship which was leaning to one side after getting into difficulties off the south coast of England has been towed to harbour.

The Coastguard said the stricken Mekhanik Yartsev landed at King George V Graving Dock in Southampton, two days after the first plans were made to berth the listing vessel.

The ship was towed to safety with the help of a lifeboat, tug boat, pilot vessel and patrol boat.

The 13 crew on board are all safe and well.

A previous attempt to guide the boat to harbour had to be abandoned on Wednesday due to poor weather in the Solent.

Russian cargo ship which was towed to harbour after getting into difficulties off the south coast of England.

