Lebanon PM invited to France amid claims on Saudi Arabia 'detention'

President Emmanuel Macron has invited Saad Hariri and his family to travel to France after the Lebanese prime minister's surprise resignation earlier this month amid allegations Saudi Arabia is holding him prisoner.

Mr Macron's office said in a statement on Wednesday that he made the decision after speaking to Mr Hariri and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanon's president accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Hariri and asked UN Security Council nations and European governments to intervene.

France, Lebanon's one-time colonial ruler, has been trying to mediate in the crisis and Mr Macron paid a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia last week. Mr Hariri's family has long-time connections to France.

Saad Hariri

AP