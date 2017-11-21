Lebanese PM returns home after shock resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has returned to Beirut more than two weeks after announcing that he had resigned from his post while in Saudi Arabia.

The shock announcement set off speculation that Mr Hariri had been forced to step down by the Gulf kingdom and was being held there against his will.

But he left Saudi Arabia for Paris on Saturday by invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, before travelling on to Beirut by way of Egypt and Cyprus.

Mr Hariri arrived in a private jet from Cyprus tonight, after meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Mr Hariri was leading a coalition government with his political opponents in the militant group Hezbollah when he stunned Lebanon by announcing his resignation in a televised statement from Saudi Arabia on November 4.

He accused Hezbollah of holding Lebanon hostage and hinted there was a plot against his life.