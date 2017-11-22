Latest: UN war crimes tribunal sentence Ratko Mladic to life for genocide

Update 11.13am: A UN war crimes tribunal has convicted Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic of genocide and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Update 10.42am: A UN judge has adjourned the reading of the judgment against Ratko Mladic and ordered him to be removed from court after an angry outburst by Mladic.

Update 10.31am: The United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal has confirmed that genocide occurred in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica, but has yet to rule on whether Bosnian Serb military chief General Ratko Mladic was responsible.

The court found that "genocide, persecution, extermination, murder and the inhuman act of forcible transfer were committed in or around Srebrenica" in 1995, said presiding judge Alphons Orie.

Alic, a Bosnian man who became a figurehead for the suffering of Bosnians during the war when he was photographed as an emaciated prisoner behind the wire of a Bosnian Serb prison camp, was among those waiting to watch the hearing. Pic: AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis

Previous judgments said the massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern town was genocide.

But the court in The Hague has now said it is not convinced of genocidal intent in six other municipalities, in line with previous judgments.

The court will rule later on whether Mladic is guilty of genocide and other crimes during Bosnia's 1992-95 war. He insists he is innocent.

Supporters of Mladic have put up posters in Bosnia praising him.

Posters in the eastern Bosnian town of Bratunac carried a photo of Mladic in military attire with the words "you are our hero" written above.

Some former soldiers who fought under him came together to watch the pronouncement of the tribunal on whether he is guilty of genocide and other crimes during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

And survivors of the massacre gathered at the memorial centre to also watch the live TV broadcast from the courtroom.

Update 9.01am: The United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal is set to pass judgment on former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, who is accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during Bosnia's devastating 1992-95 war.

Mladic, who faces 11 counts, stands accused of commanding forces responsible for crimes including the worst atrocities of the war - the deadly three-year siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, and the 1995 massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica, which was Europe's worst mass killing since the Second World War.

Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, center, greets members of his defense team as he enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands this morning

A three-judge panel at the court formally known as the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia will rule on whether the 75-year-old former general is guilty or innocent. If they convict him, they will immediately pass sentence.

Prosecutors have sought a life sentence, while Mladic's defence lawyers say he should be acquitted on all counts.

The judgment marks the end of the tribunal's final trial. The groundbreaking court was set up in 1993 while fierce fighting was still raging in Bosnia.

The conflict in the former Yugoslavia erupted after the break-up of the multi-ethnic federation in the early 1990s, with the worst crimes taking place in Bosnia.

More than 100,000 people died and millions lost their homes before a peace agreement was signed in 1995.

Mladic's political master during the war, former Bosnian Serb president Radovan Karadzic, was convicted last year for masterminding atrocities in Bosnia and sentenced to 40 years. He has appealed against the ruling.

The man widely blamed for fomenting wars across the Balkans, former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, died in his UN cell in 2006 before tribunal judges could reach verdicts in his trial.

Mladic went into hiding after the war and remained a fugitive until his arrest in Serbia in May 2011.

Long before the hearing in The Hague started today, survivors began gathering outside the court.

Fikret Alic, a Bosnian man who became a figurehead for the suffering of Bosnians during the war when he was photographed as an emaciated prisoner behind the wire of a Bosnian Serb prison camp, was among those waiting to watch the hearing.

"I expect justice and truth and that he is convicted ... for genocide," Mr Alic said.

AP