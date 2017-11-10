Home»Breaking News»world

Latest: Three injured after man 'deliberately' drives car into Chinese students in France

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 04:51 pm

Update 10pm: A car that rammed into a group of students in France was driven by a man known to have "psychiatric" problems, a prosecutor said.

Toulouse prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau told France's BFM television that three students were injured on Friday when the motorist drove into the group in Blagnac.

Mr Couilleau said the driver claimed he acted deliberately and has been arrested.

BFM television reports that the three people hurt are Chinese students and none of their injuries is considered life-threatening.

The prosecutor said the driver was known to police for about 10 minor crimes and not listed on a French register of people suspected of being radicalised by extremists.

The case has not been referred to France's counter-terrorism prosecutors.

- AP

Earlier:

Police officers in France have arrested a man after he "deliberately" drove a car into three students, according to reports.

The incident occurred near school in Blagnac, near Toulouse. All three are injured, two are thought to be in a serious condition.

A prosecutor says the vehicle was driven by a man thought to have "psychiatric" problems

More as we get it.


