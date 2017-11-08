Latest: Priti Patel reportedly en route to Downing Street to learn her fate

Update 3.35pm: Priti Patel is thought to be on her way to Downing Street to learn her fate, after being summoned back from an official visit to Africa by Prime Minister Theresa May.

A Kenya Airways plane believed to be carrying the International Development Secretary touched down at Heathrow at about 3.15pm, amid expectations of her almost certain dismissal from the Government.

Ms Patel had been intending to spend three days in Kenya and Uganda, but was forced to cut short her trip and return home from Nairobi to explain the disclosure of further unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians.

She has already apologised to the Prime Minister on Monday after failing to disclose a series of 12 meetings with senior Israeli figures during a family holiday in the country in August.

It has since emerged that she then held two additional meetings, one in the UK and one in the US, following her return from Israel.

In a further development, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that during her stay in the country she visited an Israeli military field hospital in the occupied Golan Heights.

Britain, like other members of the international community, has never recognised Israeli control of the area, seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

There was no immediate comment from the Department for International Development (DfID) on the report.

Downing Street has denied a report in the Jewish Chronicle that Ms Patel told Mrs May in the run-up to the UN General Assembly in September that her meetings in Israel had included talks with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

No 10 also dismissed a claim by the newspaper that the Prime Minister had instructed Ms Patel not to include one of the latest meetings in the list she released on Monday, so as not to embarrass the Foreign Office.

"It is not true that the Prime Minister knew about the International Development Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu before Friday November 3," a No 10 spokesman said.

"It is equally untrue to say that No 10 asked DfID to remove any meetings from the list they published this week."

Update 10.15am: Priti Patel ordered to return to UK following revelation of further unauthorised meetings in Israel

International Development Secretary Priti Patel has been ordered back to Britain following the disclosure that she held further unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians.

Ms Patel - who began a three-day visit to Africa yesterday - is flying back to the UK after being summoned by Theresa May to explain herself, sources said.

It follows her mea culpa about undisclosed meetings in Israel while on holiday, including with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

8.51am: Theresa May under pressure as more meetings between Priti Patel and Israel emerge

Priti Patel had two further unauthorised meetings with Israeli political figures which she did not reveal while apologising on Monday for undisclosed talks held during a "family holiday" in the country.

The fresh revelation is likely to pile extra pressure on Theresa May to sack the International Development Secretary, as it follows her mea culpa about 12 undisclosed meetings in Israel, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is understood Ms Patel met Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Parliament on September 7, and foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18, following the August meetings in Israel.

It is understood that Downing Street was told about the New York breakfast with Mr Rotem when Ms Patel revealed the details of her trip to Israel, but only learnt on Tuesday about the meeting in Parliament with Mr Erdan.

No British officials were present and like her meetings in Israel, she did not report them to the British Foreign Office or British Government in the usual way.

She was accompanied at all the meetings bar one in Israel by honorary president of the Conservative Friends for Israel lobbying group Lord Polak.

Labour has already demanded an investigation by the Prime Minister's standards adviser into Ms Patel's meetings with the Israeli government, claiming they involved four "serious breaches" of the ministerial code.

Before the extra meetings were revealed, Downing Street insisted Mrs May continued to have confidence in Ms Patel, who is currently in Africa with International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, after giving her a dressing down on Monday over her trip to Israel.

Number 10 confirmed that Ms Patel had discussed the possibility of UK aid being used to support medical assistance for refugees from the Syrian civil war arriving in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

However the British Prime Minister's official spokesman was unable to say whether she had explained when she met Mrs May that the scheme would have involved supplying funding to the Israeli army.

In a letter to Mrs May, Labour's shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said she should either call in her independent adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Alex Allen, or "state publicly and explain your full reasons for why Priti Patel retains your confidence despite clear breaches of the ministerial code".

Mr Trickett said there were "strong grounds" to believe that Ms Patel had broken the code's requirements for openness, collective responsibility, honesty and performing only those duties allocated to them by the PM.

Labour sought to force Ms Patel to explain herself in the Commons by tabling an urgent question, but it was left to Middle East Minister Alistair Burt to answer as MPs were told she had left on the trip to Africa.

He said British Foreign Office officials in Israel had only become aware of her visit on August 24, after she was already in the country.

The Prime Minister was forced to remind Ms Patel of her obligations as a minister after it emerged that she took time out from a family holiday to meet Mr Netanyahu, other politicians, businesses and charities during a visit to Israel between August 13 and 25.

The meetings were arranged by Lord Polak.

On returning from her trip, Ms Patel commissioned Department for International Development (DfID) work on disability, humanitarian and development partnerships between Israel and the UK.

Ms Patel only made Mrs May aware of the meetings on Friday, more than two months after they took place, when reports began to emerge of talks she held with a politician and a disability charity.

The minister has apologised and admitted a "lack of precision" for suggesting last week that Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson knew about the trip, and that only two meetings had taken place.

Mrs May also took steps to tighten the ministerial code, asking Whitehall's top civil servant, Sir Jeremy Heywood, to look at how it can be clarified.