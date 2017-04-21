Home»Breaking News»world

Latest: Note defending Islamic State found next to body of gunman, reports

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 10:03 am

Update 2.40pm: A legal source claims investigators have found a note defending Islamic State next to the body of the gunman who shot dead a policeman in Paris.

The attacker was killed by security services on the Champs-Elysees last night.

The French president has visited one of the two other police officers who were injured.

Earlier: The gunman who shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in Paris was detained in February for threatening police and then freed.

Two French officials said the gunman was detained towards the end of February after speaking threateningly about the police, but he was then released due to a lack of evidence.

He was also convicted in 2003 of attempted murder in the shooting of two police officers.

Police shot and killed the gunman after he opened fire on a police van on Paris' most famous boulevard on Thursday night.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Paris prosecutor's office leading the investigation has said a pump-action shotgun and knives were found in the gunman's car.

Police have detained for questioning three of his family members, as investigators seek to determine whether he was acting alone and where he got his weapons.

A Belgian man who had been linked by some as an accomplice to the gunman has turned himself in, and authorities said there was no link to the incident.

A prosecutor in Antwerp said: "That man came to police after he saw himself appear on social media as terror suspect No. 1 relating to yesterday's facts."

The prosecutor added that the man had nothing to do with the attack. "He was not part of a terrorism investigation."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS champs-elysees, gunman, february, threatening, police,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Police search Paris home after deadly shooting on Champs-Elysees

Floral tributes to massacre victim left outside Bataclan ahead of Sting show

Lawyers to stop defending Paris attacks suspect as he decides to carry out silent protest

More in this Section

Adam Johnson filmed laughing in jail over sex conviction

The Earth is just a tiny dot of light in these spectacular photos captured by Nasa probe

Donald Trump hits out at 'ridiculous' 100-day benchmark

Paris shooting: Everything we know the morning after the deadly attack


Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 