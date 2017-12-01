Latest: Member of Trump team directed Russia contacts, says Michael Flynn

Update 5.25pm: Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has said a senior member of the president's transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016.

The admission came as part of a plea deal as Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington today. Pic: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

He is the first official who worked in the Trump White House to make a guilty plea in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

The government did not reveal the identity of the senior transition official.

In a statement Flynn said: "After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts.

"Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognise that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.

"My guilty plea and agreement to co-operate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

US District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said during Flynn's plea hearing that the government will decide how effectively Flynn is co-operating.

A White House lawyer said that nothing in Flynn's guilty plea "implicates anyone other than Mr Flynn".

Ty Cobb also pointed out that Flynn worked in the White House for only 25 days and was a "former Obama administration official".

Robert Mueller

Update 4.30pm: Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

He is the first Trump White House official to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Court documents show Flynn, an early and vocal supporter on the campaign trail of Mr Trump whose business dealings and foreign interactions made him a central focus of Mr Mueller's investigation, will admit to lying about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US during the transition period before the president's inauguration.

As part of a plea agreement, Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has agreed to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Michael Flynn pictured with Russian president Vladimir Putin

Update 3.02pm: Flynn, who was interviewed by the FBI days after Donald Trump's inauguration, was forced to resign in February after White House officials said he had misled them about whether he had discussed sanctions with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Mr Mueller's team announced charges last month against three other Trump campaign officials, former chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

Signs of Flynn co-operating with Mr Mueller surfaced in the past week as his lawyers told the legal team they could no longer discuss information about the case with them. Scheduled grand jury evidence regarding Flynn was also postponed.

AP

Update 2.25pm: Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Mr Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department announced that the hearing will take place later today before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a Washington courthouse.

Flynn is accused of "wilfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration

Court documents released on Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

Prosecutors with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely told the FBI he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the US.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mr Mueller's investigation.