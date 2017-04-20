Latest: Islamic State: We carried out deadly Champs Elysees attack

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed a Paris police officer.

A police officer has been killed and two others injured in a suspected terrorist shooting in the centre of Paris.

The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

French officials said the suspect in the attack was previously flagged as an extremist.

The incident comes days before the French election, which is to take place on Sunday.

The world-famous Champs-Elysees avenue has been sealed off and nearby stations on the Paris Metro have been closed.

Bystanders raise their arms as police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker

Update 11.55pm: France's presidential candidates have expressed solidarity with police forces following the shooting of three officers in Paris, leaving one dead and two gravely wounded, as the Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

The 11 candidates were appearing on a television programme ahead of the first round of voting in the two-part election on Thursday night when the attack on the Champs Elysees boulevard that left one officer dead happened.

The attacker opened fire on a police van with an automatic weapon before being killed.

A prosecutor said his identity had been been verified and police said at least one location in the eastern Paris suburbs was being searched.

Two police sources said the gunman had been flagged as an extremist.

In a statement from its Amaq news agency, IS gave a pseudonym for the gunman, indicating he was Belgian.

The claim of responsibility came unusually swiftly for the group, which has been losing territory in Iraq and Syria.

And the pseudonym, Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, indicated that the attacker already had ties of some sort to IS extremists.

Conservative presidential contender Francois Fillon said he was cancelling his planned campaign stops on Friday and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen took to Twitter to offer her sympathy for law enforcement officers "once again targeted".

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron offered his thoughts to the family of the dead officer and Socialist Benoit Hamon tweeted his "full support" to police against terrorism.

The first round of the presidential race is will take place on on Sunday and the two top contenders will advance to a run-off on May 7.

France's president Francois Hollande said he was convinced the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police officers pointed to a terrorist act and has convened a National Defence and Security Council to meet on Friday morning.

The council comprises top security, police and military figures and several members of the government.

A French government spokesman said the assailant had an automatic firearm akin to a "war weapon".

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said no tourists or pedestrians were injured.

Police said the attacker was shot dead by an officer or officers.

France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve paid tribute to the officer and tweeted that his thoughts are with the family.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, said the incident "looks like another terrorist attack" and sent his condolences to France.

Mr Hollande said at a press conference that he is convinced the attack was a terrorist act.

Mr Hollande tweeted that his thoughts went to the family of the dead policeman and relatives of the wounded.

One Paris resident said the gunfire sent scores of tourists fleeing into side streets.

Badi Ftaiti, 55, a Tunisian-born mason who has spent three decades in Paris, said the attack did not panic him.

But he said visitors "were running, running. Some were crying. There were tens, maybe even hundreds of them.

Update 9.50pm: French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the Champs-Elysees attack on Paris police officers.

One officer has been confirmed dead in the incident which occurred in the French capital earlier tonight.

There had been reports that a second policeman had died after the shooting but that is not now believed to be the case.

Police officers take positions near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker.

Police sources say the person who fired on them has also been killed and authorities are warning people to avoid the Champs-Elysees area.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled an emergency meeting following the shootings.

