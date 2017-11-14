Latest: Five people dead, two children wounded after shooting attacks in California

Update 7.45pm: Authorities say the shootings in rural northern California have left five people dead, including the gunman.

Two children were also wounded in the attacks.

Earlier: Three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural northern California, and the gunman was killed by law enforcement officers, officials have said.

Students also were shot and wounded at a primary school.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no-one was killed at the school, but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.