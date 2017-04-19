Home»Breaking News»world

LATEST: Ex-president George HW Bush remains in Houston Hospital

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 06:18 am

UPDATE 5.30pm: Former President George HW Bush is under observation at a Houston hospital after recovering from "a mild case of pneumonia".

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said on Wednesday that the 92-year-old "continues to gain strength ... had a good night's rest, and his spirits are high".

Mr McGrath disclosed Tuesday that the 41st president was brought to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for treatment of a persistent cough.

He said doctors diagnosed that as pneumonia but that the illness has been treated and resolved.

Mr McGrath says Mr Bush will not be discharged on Wednesday, but that he is looking forward to going home.

Mr Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, spent 16 days in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January.

EARLIER: Former US president George Bush Senior's been admitted to a hospital in Houston with pneumonia for the second time in three months.

A family spokesperson said the 92-year-old "is going to be fine" and is already recovering.

He was taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough.

