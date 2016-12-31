Latest: Death toll from bomb at Baghdad market rises to 28

Update 9.56pm: At least 28 people were killed and 54 others injured when two bombs exploded in central Baghdad, Iraqi officials have said.

Earlier:

At least 19 people were killed and 45 others injured in two bomb blasts in central Baghdad, Iraqi officials have said.

The attacks happened early this morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath.

Police initially said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded.

But a police official later said that first a roadside bomb exploded and then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered.

Casualty estimates from police and medical officials ranged from 19 to 23 dead.