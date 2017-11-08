Latest: Barack Obama dismissed from jury duty

Update 10.55pm: Former US president Barack Obama has been dismissed from jury duty.

The former president arrived at the Richard J. Daley Centre in central Chicago for jury duty shortly after 10am local time today.

By noon, Cook County chief judge Timothy Evans told reporters that Mr Obama would not be serving.

Mr Obama's appearance at the courthouse created quite a stir.

He was photographed outside by people who heard on the news that he would be going to court.

In the courthouse lobby, people craned their necks for a glimpse of him and took mobile phone pictures.

Mr Evans said the former president shook hands with other would-be jurors inside the jury assembly room and signed copies of his books that some had taken with them to court.

Former Pres. Barack Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago, shaking hands and signing books along the way: https://t.co/w2TJvdBopG pic.twitter.com/B0zPPVuXga — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2017

Earlier:

Former US president Barack Obama has arrived at court in Chicago for jury duty.

Wearing a sport coat and shirt, but no tie, Mr Obama waved as he walked near the Richard J Daley Centre in Chicago city centre today.

Timothy Evans, the presiding judge of the Cook County chief judge, told county commissioners weeks ago that Mr Obama would serve in November, but would not say when.

On Tuesday, Secret Service agents were at the courthouse in anticipation of Mr Obama’s appearance.

The former president is in line to be paid the same 17.20 dollars (almost €15) a day which others receive for reporting for jury duty.