Latest: Assailant killed during attempted attack on police station in Turkey

Update 1.25pm: An assailant has been killed during an attempted attack on a police station in the Turkish city of Gaziantep - near the border with Syria, according to reports.

Two suspected accomplices are believed to have fled the scene, NTV television said, citing local journalists.





The attacker fired on police who returned fire, NTV added. The report said the assailants may have been planning a suicide bombing.

The private Dogan news agency and other media outlets say several ambulances were sent to the area.

Earlier:

Gunfire has been heard near a police station in the Turkish city of Gaziantep - close to the border with Syria, according to reports.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of attacks that have been blamed on Kurdish militants and the so-called 'Islamic State' group.