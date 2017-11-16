Home»Breaking News»world

Kuwait Airways can refuse to carry Israeli passenger, German court rules

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 03:47 pm

A German court has ruled that Kuwait's national airline did not have to transport an Israeli citizen because the carrier would face legal repercussions at home if it did.

The Frankfurt state court noted in its verdict today that Kuwait Airways is not allowed to close contracts with Israelis under Kuwaiti law because of the middle eastern country's boycott of Israel.

The court said it did not evaluate whether "this law make sense", but that the airline risked repercussions that were "not reasonable" for violating it, such as fines or prison time for employees.

An Israeli citizen sued the airline after he booked a flight from Frankfurt to Bangkok with a stopover in Kuwait City.

Kuwait Airways cancelled his booking when he revealed he had an Israeli passport and offered to book him on another airline.

The man refused the offer and filed the lawsuit, seeking compensation for alleged discrimination. He also insisted the airline should have to accept him as a passenger.

The court rejected his discrimination claim, ruling that German law covers discrimination based on race, ethnicity or religion, but not nationality.

Germany's Central Council of Jews condemned the ruling, calling it "unbearable that a foreign company operating based on deeply anti-Semitic national laws is allowed to be active in Germany".

Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker expressed a similar view.

"An airline that practises discrimination and anti-Semitism by refusing to fly Israeli passengers should not be allowed to take off or land in Frankfurt," Mr Becker said.

Courts in the US and Switzerland previously have ruled in favour of plaintiffs in comparable cases, the German news agency dpa reported.

A lawyer for the Israeli passenger, whose name was not given, called the verdict "deeply shocking".

"This is an embarrassing ruling for democracy and for Germany," lawyer Nathan Gelbart said. "It cannot be allowed to stand like this."

AP


More in this Section

Nasa’s new podcast takes listeners on a tour of the galaxy

A mutated gene found in an Amish community could unlock the secrets of ageing

Jailed Catalan group leader to run in December election

Google readies to fight 'right to be forgotten' cases in European Court of Justice


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »