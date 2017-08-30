Kremlin confirms Donald Trump's lawyer reached out about deal

Home»Breaking News»world

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

The Kremlin has confirmed that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer reached out to them during the 2016 presidential campaign, seeking help for a business project in Russia.

In a statement to the House Intelligence committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen said the president's company pursued a project in Moscow during the Republican primary.

He said the plan was abandoned for various reasons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday that they received Mr Cohen's email, which was sent to the press office's general email address.

Mr Peskov said it was one of many emails that the Kremlin press office gets - since its email address is available online - and that the Kremlin did not reply to it.

