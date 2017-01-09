Home»Breaking News»world

Kremlin calls US report on election hacking a 'witch hunt'

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 05:49 pm

The Kremlin says a report by US intelligence agencies that accuses President Putin of meddling in the presidential election is baseless and "beginning to remind us of a full-fledged witch hunt".

President-elect Donald Trump has also referred to allegations of Russian hacking by the Obama administration as a "witch hunt".

Last week's report alleges that Mr Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence voters in favour of Mr Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The report says Russia hacked into Democrats' accounts and used state-funded propaganda and paid "trolls" to make nasty comments on social media services.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the accusations have "no substance" and that Russian officials were not involved.

He added: "We are tired of such accusations. This is beginning to remind us of a full-fledged witch hunt."

Vladimir Putin.

