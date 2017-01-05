Kosovo's former PM arrested in France on Serbian arrest warrant

French police have detained Kosovo's former prime minister based on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia.

Ramush Haradinaj, who is also a former guerrilla fighter, was stopped as he flew in from Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Wednesday.

Kosovo's foreign ministry said the arrest warrant issued by Serbia was "unacceptable".

The government said it is trying to resolve the matter.

In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 22, 2008, Kosovo's former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Kosovo's capital Pristina.

Mr Haradinaj was cleared of war crimes charges in two lengthy trials by a UN war crimes tribunal.

But Serbia accuses him of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo during the 1998-99 war.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008.

Mr Haradinaj's party is now in opposition.