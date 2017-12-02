Key players in the Michael Flynn investigation

Here are the key players relevant to the special counsel investigation into former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn:

Michael T Flynn

A retired US Army Lt. General and former director of the Defence Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, Flynn served for less than a month as President Donald Trump's first national security adviser.

He was fired in mid-February by Mr Trump for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his phone discussions with Russia's ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn's misleading statements about his Russia contacts and his 2016 consulting work for a Turkish client both came under scrutiny by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Flynn admitted on Friday to one count of making false statements about his contacts with Mr Kislyak.

Sergey Kislyak

Russia's ambassador to the US, Mr Kislyak attended the 2016 Republican national convention in Cleveland, where Mr Trump was nominated as the party's presidential candidate.

During the campaign, Mr Kislyak met several Trump aides, including then-Senator Jeff Sessions and foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

After Mr Trump's election, Mr Kislyak spoke by phone several times with Flynn in late December, and reportedly discussed economic sanctions put in place by the Obama administration.

The calls were monitored by US intelligence agencies and days after Mr Trump took office in January, Flynn reportedly lied to FBI agents interviewing him about the Kislyak talks.

Mr Kislyak was replaced as Russia's ambassador in July.

Vice President Mike Pence

After media revelations in mid-January of Flynn's talks with Mr Kislyak, Flynn told Mr Pence that his conversations with the Russian did not address US sanctions against Russia.

In several television news show appearances, Mr Pence said that Flynn had assured him that he and Mr Kislyak did not discuss sanctions.

The White House later explained Flynn's firing by saying he had lost the trust of both Mr Trump and Mr Pence.