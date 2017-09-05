Home»Breaking News»world

Kenyan Opposition leader rejects presidential election date

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 04:53 pm

Kenyan Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said he does not accept the date for new presidential elections, demanding reforms to the electoral commission and other "legal and constitutional guarantees".

The east African nation faces an October 17 vote after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, saying the electoral commission had committed irregularities.

The court called for a new vote within 60 days.

The electoral commission did not consult with the opposition coalition on how and when the elections will be carried out, Mr Odinga said, and he objected to the new vote being limited to two candidates.

Raila Odinga

The opposition leader wants some of the commission's officials to be prosecuted, arguing that without changes the new vote will be no different from the one last month.

"We will not do a mistake twice and expect to get a different result," he said.

Mr Kenyatta had been named the winner of last month's election with 54% of the vote, nearly 1.4 million votes ahead of Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga then petitioned the Supreme Court, claiming results were manipulated in Mr Kenyatta's favour. He said on Tuesday that he continues to seek access to the electoral commission's computer servers as ordered by the court.

The opposition leader has called for the removal of the electoral commission's six leading officials.

