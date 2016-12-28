Home»Breaking News»world

Jewish settlement council leader claims John Kerry is 'ignorant'

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:48 am

A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council has called US secretary of state John Kerry "a stain on American foreign policy" and "ignorant of the issues".

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Mr Kerry's final policy speech on peace in the Middle East on Wednesday.

Mr Revivi said Mr Kerry is "the worst secretary of state in history" who "chose to stab his closest ally in the back" and knows little about the realities of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israel is angry the US allowed a resolution to pass in the United Nations Security Council calling the settlements a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Israel has accused the US of orchestrating the resolution.

Mr Kerry oversaw failed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in 2013-2014.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

German police arrest Tunisian man whose number was on phone of Berlin market attacker

All the events Tim Peake gatecrashed from space in 2016

People woke up to frost and fog in England and it has made for some incredible images

Police ban New Year far-right demonstration in Cologne


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 