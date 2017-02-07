Home»Breaking News»world

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Donald Trump at the 'Winter White House'

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 07:28 pm

US President Donald Trump will host Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Mr Trump has been calling his Florida resort the "Winter White House," and Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Abe's trip there is a testament to the close relationship between the US and Japan.

Mr Abe will first visit the White House before travelling to Palm Beach with Mr Trump, Mr Spicer said.

Mr Trump was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, when he visited his wife Melania and attended a fundraiser for the Red Cross, among other events.

