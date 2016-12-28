Home»Breaking News»world

Japan's PM visits Pearl Harbour

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 03:14 pm

The US President says the visit by Japan's Prime Minister to the site of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor shows the power of reconciliation.

Shinzo Abe threw flower petals into the water and offered condolences to those killed by Japan's bombing of the military base.

Barack Obama called his visit an "historic gesture": "Wars can end. The most bitter of adversaries can become the strongest allies, the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war.

"This is the enduring truth of this hallowed harbour."

