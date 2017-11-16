Home»Breaking News»world

Japanese rail firm apologises after train departs 20 seconds too soon

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:56 pm

Japan is famous for the punctuality of its trains so when one departed 20 seconds early, the rail company (naturally) apologised.

The train, which was supposed to leave Minami-Nagareyama Station just north of Tokyo at 9.44am, had an unprecedented early departure.

According to SoraNews24, the management team at Tsukuba Express issued an official apology on the company’s website.

Impressed commuters took to social media to express their surprise, with some sharing the news with their local train operators.

Japan is known to have one of the world’s most reliable railways where trains rarely depart at a different time to the one scheduled.

The mistake was believed to have happened because staff had not checked the timetable, and the company added that their error didn’t result in any customer complaints.


